You are currently using an outdated browser. For the best viewing experience, please upgrade your browser here.
Melbourne CBD 03 9604 2888
Contact Info
03 9604 2888
Melbourne CBD Branch Level 8 / 160 Queen Street
MELBOURNE VIC 3000
melbournecbd@horner.com.au
Mulgrave (VIC) 03 8558 4444
Contact Info
03 8558 4444
Mulgrave Branch Unit 6, 12 Compark Circuit
MULGRAVE VIC 3170
mulgrave@horner.com.au
Tullamarine (VIC) 03 9335 9999
Contact Info
03 9335 9999
Tullamarine Branch Unit 8, 2 Tullamarine Park Road
TULLAMARINE VIC 3043
tullamarine@horner.com.au
Sydney 1300 119 580
Contact Info
1300 119 580
Sydney Branch Level 1/98-100 Moore Street,
LIVERPOOL NSW 2170
sydney@horner.com.au
Brisbane 1300 119 580
Contact Info
1300 119 580
Brisbane Branch 27 James Street,
FORTITUDE VALLEY QLD 4006
brisbane@horner.com.au
Perth 1300 119 580
Contact Info
1300 119 580
Perth Branch 6/132 Terrace Road,
PERTH WA 6000
perth@horner.com.au
Adelaide 1300 119 580
Contact Info
1300 119 580
Adelaide Branch Suite 609/147 Pirie Street,
ADELAIDE SA 5000
adelaide@horner.com.au
Hobart 1300 119 580
Contact Info
1300 119 580
Hobart Branch Level 6, 85 Macquarie Street,
HOBART TAS 7000
hobart@horner.com.au
Recruitment

Recruitment

Administration & Office Support
Job Seeker
Labour Hire
Job Seeker Resources
Industrial & Technical
Executive
Transport, Logistics & Warehousing
Permanent Staffing Solutions
Not-for-profit Recruitment
Temporary Staffing Solutions
Medical & Healthcare
Payroll Services
Event and Exhibition Recruitment
Government
Marketing & Digital
Employer Resources
Engineering
HR Services

HR Services

HR Services Overview
HR Consulting
Outplacement

Outplacement

Career Transition / Outplacement Services
OHS Consulting

OHS Consulting

OHS Consulting
Health & Safety
On-Site Review & Consultation

Service Technician | Horner Recruitment

Back to search results
Job Reference:
200030776
Location: Sydney - North Shore & Northern Beaches Work Type: Full time Salary: $45 - $46
APPLY

Service Technician

  • Cutting Edge Technology
  • Company Vehicle
  • Long Term Career Opportunities

DESCRIPTION

Exciting opportunities for Service Technicians based in Thornleigh (NSW) and Tullamarine (VIC). Our client is a well-established market leader celebrating 60 years in their industry. These rare positions will see you working with advanced technology and innovation in a highly collaborative environment.

What’s on offer:

  • Attractive Salary Package
  • Fully maintained company vehicle
  • Advance technical training provided
  • Exposure to cutting edge technology and manufacturing equipment
  • Opportunity for long term career

About the role:

  • Perform services on machines/equipment installed on customer sites within Metro & Regional areas
  • Execute services and rebuilds on machines at main site workshops
  • Provide technical support via phone, liaise with peers and management to correct problems
  • Attend on going training and development courses
  • Required to always comply with mandatory safety guidelines

About you:

  • A current Electrician’s Licence or be a trade qualified fitter / Mechanic
  • A current drivers licence
  • Experience in the food packaging industry or processing equipment is advantageous
  • Electronic skills and knowledge of PLC processes
  • Advanced knowledge of motor, servomotor and drive technology
  • Able to interpret electrical and pneumatic drawings to a competent level
  • Excellent customer service and communication skills
  • Opportunity to work overtime including, weekends and overnight travel

If you have a strong passion for efficiency and problem solving, this is your opportunity to share your knowledge with a wide range of clients allowing you to continue to develop your skills and your career!

At Horner we embrace diversity, inclusion and equal opportunity. We recognise the value of a diverse workforce and the creation of inclusive workforce cultures. We welcome and encourage applications from all diverse backgrounds including individuals that identify as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, LGBTQI, and individuals with disabilities or culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

We provide reasonable adjustments for individuals with disability. If you require an adjustment to be made during the recruitment process, please email adjustments@horner.com.au

Interested in hearing about more jobs like this? Subscribe to job alerts at www.horner.com.au/jobs

APPLY
Save

www.horner.com.au

Connecting people, Shaping futures

APPLY
Save
APPLY

Job Details

Location:
Sydney - North Shore & Northern Beaches
Work Type:
Full time

Salary:

$45 - $46

Benefits:

Negotiable

Job Reference:

200030776

Similar Jobs

POSITIONLOCATION JOB TYPE  

Fabrication Welder

NEW

Blue Mountains & Central WestFull time
 Blue Mountains & Central West Full time View Job

Diesel Mechanic

Melbourne - Western SuburbsFull time
 Melbourne - Western Suburbs Full time View Job

Labourers – $32 + per hour

Melbourne - Bayside & South Eastern SuburbsCasual/Temporary
 Melbourne - Bayside & South Eastern Suburbs Casual/Temporary View Job

Grounds Maintenance/Gardener – Cemetery Industry

Melbourne - Eastern SuburbsCasual/Temporary
 Melbourne - Eastern Suburbs Casual/Temporary View Job

Trades Assistant – Timber Industry

Melbourne - Bayside & South Eastern SuburbsCasual/Temporary
 Melbourne - Bayside & South Eastern Suburbs Casual/Temporary View Job

Cleaner – Afternoon Shift

Melbourne - Eastern SuburbsCasual/Temporary
 Melbourne - Eastern Suburbs Casual/Temporary View Job

Labourers

Melbourne - Bayside & South Eastern SuburbsCasual/Temporary
 Melbourne - Bayside & South Eastern Suburbs Casual/Temporary View Job

Assistant Hire Manager

Melbourne - Northern SuburbsFull time
 Melbourne - Northern Suburbs Full time View Job

Skilled Labourer

Melbourne - Northern SuburbsCasual/Temporary
 Melbourne - Northern Suburbs Casual/Temporary View Job

Labourers – $32 + per hour

Melbourne - Bayside & South Eastern SuburbsCasual/Temporary
 Melbourne - Bayside & South Eastern Suburbs Casual/Temporary View Job