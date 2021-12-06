Service Technician | Horner Recruitment

DESCRIPTION

Exciting opportunities for Service Technicians based in Thornleigh (NSW) and Tullamarine (VIC). Our client is a well-established market leader celebrating 60 years in their industry. These rare positions will see you working with advanced technology and innovation in a highly collaborative environment.

What’s on offer:

Attractive Salary Package

Fully maintained company vehicle

Advance technical training provided

Exposure to cutting edge technology and manufacturing equipment

Opportunity for long term career

About the role:

Perform services on machines/equipment installed on customer sites within Metro & Regional areas

Execute services and rebuilds on machines at main site workshops

Provide technical support via phone, liaise with peers and management to correct problems

Attend on going training and development courses

Required to always comply with mandatory safety guidelines

About you:

A current Electrician’s Licence or be a trade qualified fitter / Mechanic

A current drivers licence

Experience in the food packaging industry or processing equipment is advantageous

Electronic skills and knowledge of PLC processes

Advanced knowledge of motor, servomotor and drive technology

Able to interpret electrical and pneumatic drawings to a competent level

Excellent customer service and communication skills

Opportunity to work overtime including, weekends and overnight travel

If you have a strong passion for efficiency and problem solving, this is your opportunity to share your knowledge with a wide range of clients allowing you to continue to develop your skills and your career!

At Horner we embrace diversity, inclusion and equal opportunity. We recognise the value of a diverse workforce and the creation of inclusive workforce cultures. We welcome and encourage applications from all diverse backgrounds including individuals that identify as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, LGBTQI, and individuals with disabilities or culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

We provide reasonable adjustments for individuals with disability. If you require an adjustment to be made during the recruitment process, please email adjustments@horner.com.au

Interested in hearing about more jobs like this? Subscribe to job alerts at www.horner.com.au/jobs