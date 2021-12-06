Service Technician | Horner Recruitment

Exciting opportunities for Service Technicians based in Thornleigh (NSW) and Tullamarine (VIC). Our client is a well-established market leader celebrating 60 years in their industry. These rare positions will see you working with advanced technology and innovation in a highly collaborative environment.
What’s on offer:
Attractive Salary Package
Fully maintained company vehicle
Advance technical training provided
Exposure to cutting edge technology and manufacturing equipment
Opportunity for long term career
About the role:
Perform services on machines/equipment installed on customer sites within Metro & Regional areas
Execute services and rebuilds on machines at main site workshops
Provide technical support via phone, liaise with peers and management to correct problems
Attend on going training and development courses
Required to always comply with mandatory safety guidelines
About you:
A current Electrician’s Licence or be a trade qualified fitter / Mechanic
A current drivers licence
Experience in the food packaging industry or processing equipment is advantageous
Electronic skills and knowledge of PLC processes
Advanced knowledge of motor, servomotor and drive technology
Able to interpret electrical and pneumatic drawings to a competent level
Excellent customer service and communication skills
Opportunity to work overtime including, weekends and overnight travel
If you have a strong passion for efficiency and problem solving, this is your opportunity to share your knowledge with a wide range of clients allowing you to continue to develop your skills and your career!
At Horner we embrace diversity, inclusion and equal opportunity. We recognise the value of a diverse workforce and the creation of inclusive workforce cultures. We welcome and encourage applications from all diverse backgrounds including individuals that identify as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, LGBTQI, and individuals with disabilities or culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
We provide reasonable adjustments for individuals with disability. If you require an adjustment to be made during the recruitment process, please email adjustments@horner.com.au